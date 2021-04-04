For the first time in more than a decade a sitting First Lady traveled to the Central Valley. Dr. Jill Biden’s lengthy visit at the Forty Acres in Delano came and went without any questions from the media. Governor Gavin Newsom also attended and he also shied away from any interaction with reporters. KSEE24 political reporter Adrian Thomas attended the event and talked with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters for a behind the scenes look at the First Lady’s day in Delano.
Why were reporters not allowed to ask the First Lady, governor questions? A behind the scenes look into Dr. Biden’s Valley visit
by: Alexan Balekian