Why were reporters not allowed to ask the First Lady, governor questions? A behind the scenes look into Dr. Biden’s Valley visit

When most political dignitaries travel to the Central Valley they come and go in just a few hours, but the First Lady decided she would not only spend a few hours in the Valley she spent the night. California senator Ana Caballero was one of several high-profile democrats to greet the First Lady in Delano. Caballero joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about the visit and the latest on the investigation into the allegation of the Fresno County health department colluding with Foster Farms to tip them off ahead of a Cal/OSHA inspection amid a COVID outbreak at the plant.