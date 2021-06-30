WATCH: Fresno robbery suspect caught on camera

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has asked for help identifying a man who was caught on camera allegedly beating and robbing a woman on Monday evening.

The incident took place at the intersection of Divisadero Street and Yosemite Avenue around 7:00 p.m. where police responded to a call regarding a physical disturbance.

Officials say they learned the suspect took the victim’s wallet and purse which contained $650, but the two items have since been recovered.

The Fresno Police Department has asked those with any information regarding the incident to contact Detective E. Hull at (559) 621-2080.