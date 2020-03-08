There’s lost to digest after a tidal wave of delegates were up for grabs on Super Tuesday, including the biggest prize of them all, California. The Sunday Morning Matters panel, Larry Powell, Abigail Solis and Garry Bredefeld argue over the expected rematch between David Valadao and T.J. Cox in District 21 after Valadao had a strong showing on Super Tuesday.
Was Super Tuesday a tell-tell sign of things to come in November? Panel: Bernie versus Biden versus Trump and a possible red wave in District 21
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: