Was Super Tuesday a tell-tell sign of things to come in November? Panel: Bernie versus Biden versus Trump and a possible red wave in District 21

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There’s lost to digest after a tidal wave of delegates were up for grabs on Super Tuesday, including the biggest prize of them all, California. The Sunday Morning Matters panel, Larry Powell, Abigail Solis and Garry Bredefeld argue over the expected rematch between David Valadao and T.J. Cox in District 21 after Valadao had a strong showing on Super Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know