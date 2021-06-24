Visalia man faces 340 years to life for child molestation crimes

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was convicted by the Tulare County Superior Court Thursday and now faces 340 years to life in state prison for child molestation crimes that occurred between 2006 to 2016.

Officials say Oracio Reyes, 37, was convicted by a jury for 15 counts of indecent acts on a child under 14 years old and three counts of oral sex on a child 10 years old or younger.

According to officials, Reyes committed these crimes against six female children all between the ages of six to 13 years old in Tulare County.

Sentencing for Reyes has been set for August 10, 2021 in Superior Court where he faces 340-years-to-life in state prison.