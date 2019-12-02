Video: 14-year-old makes amazing half-court shot to win game

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Cell phone video captures an amazing last-second shot to win a basketball game.

14-year-old Kingsburg High School player Noah Brown made the amazing half-court shot at the buzzer to win the game.

The basketball game was played in Kingsburg on Saturday.

Kingsburg High was playing El Monte from Merced.

The Final score, 56-54, Kingsburg.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com