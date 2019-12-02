Video: 14-year-old makes amazing half-court shot to win game

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Cell phone video captures an amazing last-second shot to win a basketball game.
14-year-old Kingsburg High School player Noah Brown made the amazing half-court shot at the buzzer to win the game.
The basketball game was played in Kingsburg on Saturday.
Kingsburg High was playing El Monte from Merced.
The Final score, 56-54, Kingsburg.
