Victim identified in Highway 99 fatal DUI crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed and a woman suffered major injuries Sunday morning after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver while they waited outside their crashed vehicle on the 99 Freeway in central Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim is identified as Joshua Eisen, 28, of Merced.

Officers received a call of a traffic collision on the 99 Freeway northbound, south of Clinton Avenue, around 1:40 a.m. with medical personnel responding, Spokesman Mike Salas said. Upon their arrival, officers found the collision involved a vehicle versus two pedestrians.

The collision occurred when a man and a woman were standing on the right shoulder of the freeway to the rear of a 2014 Subaru. They had been involved in a prior solo vehicle crash.

At this time, the driver of a 2007 Honda Civic, identified as Amado Mendez Ventura, 22, of Madera, was traveling north on the 99 approaching Clinton Avenue at an unknown rate of speed during heavy rain, Salas said. As he approached the pedestrians and vehicle on the right shoulder, Ventura made an unsafe turn to the right from the #3 lane and collided into the right concrete wall with the front of the Honda.

The Honda then rotated in a clockwise manner and collided into the pedestrians and the Subaru with the rear of the Honda.

The man died from injuries suffered from the impact, Salas said. The woman suffered major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Ventura and a second occupant in the Civic did not claim any injuries in the crash, according to the CHP.

Officers evaluated Ventura at the crash scene and was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision, Salas said.

Amado Mendez Ventura, 22, of Madera

He is in the Fresno County Jail facing charges of DUI causing death, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving without a license. His bail is $93,600.