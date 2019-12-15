Valley farmer Paul Betancourt believes new pathway to citizenship farm act has a good chance to end up on Trump’s desk

Undocumented farm workers are hoping the first labor farm bill to pass in the House will soon make its way to President Trump’s desk. Longtime Valley farmer Paul Betancourt believes there’s enough support in the Senate for the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. It would create a pathway to citizenship for roughly 230,000 farmers in the Central Valley.
