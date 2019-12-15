Valley farmer Paul Betancourt believes new pathway to citizenship farm act has a good chance to end up on Trump’s desk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- A power outage Sunday morning in north Fresno has knocked power out to over 1,000 customers, including businesses at the River Park Shopping Center, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

The utility reported the outage affecting around 1,071 people at 9:40 a.m. in an area bounded approximately by Nees Avenue to the north, Blackstone Avenue to the west, Sierra Avenue to the south and First Street to the east.