Valley congressman Costa urges Newsom to declare a statewide water emergency after rejecting state lawmakers request

The water wars in California is once again top billing in Sacramento. On Thursday governor Newsom rejected a bipartisan request lead by state senator Andreas Borgeas to declare a statewide water emergency. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Valley congressman Jim Costa urged the governor to make it an emergency as the state department has cut water allocation from 10% to 5%. Costa also addresses President Biden’s infrastructure plan and the crisis at the border.
