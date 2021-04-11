Valley congressman Costa urges Newsom to declare a statewide water emergency after rejecting state lawmakers request

Since March of last year, Fresno has had numerous reports of AAPI hate and violence. It's been a growing problem in our communities and around the country. The impact of the unthinkable racism is impacting local Asian businesses and many are concerned as kids start to return to school.

On Sunday Morning Matters, Alexan Balekian hosts an exclusive panel discussion over this critical epidemic of hate and violence with California U.S. Senate candidate Elizabeth Heng, former district 21 congressman T.J. Cox, community leader and activist of Hmong Innovating politics Katie Moua and the executive director of the Asian Business and Institute and Resource Center Blong Xiong.