Two shot in southwest Fresno

FRESNO ( KSEE/KGPE)- Two people are in the hospital after being shot early this morning in southwest Fresno.

Police say a 22 year old man and a 31 year old woman were in their car in front of an apartment complex at California and Lee Avenues around 4:00am when three men in a blue sedan sharted shooting. A friend rushed the couple to the hospital. Police say they victims were last listed in stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center.

The suspects have not been found. Police tell us they suspect gangs may be involved.