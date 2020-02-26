Two people injured after car crashes into power pole

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Two people were injured after their car crashed into a power pole in Fresno Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Dayton and Garland Avenues.

Officials say two young men were trapped inside the car after the live wires came down and on top of their car.

The steering wheel locked up and hit the power pole.

The two young men were treated at the scene with no major injuries.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know