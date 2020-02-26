Two people injured after car crashes into power pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Two people were injured after their car crashed into a power pole in Fresno Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Dayton and Garland Avenues.

Officials say two young men were trapped inside the car after the live wires came down and on top of their car.

The steering wheel locked up and hit the power pole.

The two young men were treated at the scene with no major injuries.

