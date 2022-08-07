TULARE, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE): One person is hospitalized after a shooting this afternoon in Tulare according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday around 4 p.m. deputies were called to a shooting at Preet’s Market off of Inyo Avenue and Road 36.

When units arrived, a man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, say authorities.

Deputies do not say if they have a suspect yet, but the case has been turned over to detectives to investigate at the scene.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office does ask if anyone does have information about this case to please call 559-733-6218