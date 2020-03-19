COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Tulare man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend, the Tulare County District Attorney said Thursday.

According to the District Attorney, on Jun.15, 2016, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Tulare. John Brown, 34, called 911 and said that his girlfriend had been strangled to death and a rope was around her neck. 

When deputies arrived, they found the deceased woman and began to search the rest of the house, eventually finding the couple’s children in a bedroom. 

During the search, deputies said they matched the rope wrapped around the victim’s neck with a clothesline on the property. They found no signs of forced entry, despite Brown’s claims that someone killed the victim while he was asleep. Brown was taken into custody that day.

Detectives said Brown tied up two pug puppies without food or water in the summer elements until they died and then buried them in the yard.

Brown plead to one count of second-degree murder with the special allegation that a deadly weapon was used, two counts of felony child abuse, and two counts of felony animal cruelty.

Brown was sentenced to life in prison for murder and other violent crimes.

Under California law, Brown will not be eligible for parole for 24 years. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.