Tulare man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend, the Tulare County District Attorney said Thursday.

According to the District Attorney, on Jun.15, 2016, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Tulare. John Brown, 34, called 911 and said that his girlfriend had been strangled to death and a rope was around her neck.

When deputies arrived, they found the deceased woman and began to search the rest of the house, eventually finding the couple’s children in a bedroom.

During the search, deputies said they matched the rope wrapped around the victim’s neck with a clothesline on the property. They found no signs of forced entry, despite Brown’s claims that someone killed the victim while he was asleep. Brown was taken into custody that day.

Detectives said Brown tied up two pug puppies without food or water in the summer elements until they died and then buried them in the yard.

Brown plead to one count of second-degree murder with the special allegation that a deadly weapon was used, two counts of felony child abuse, and two counts of felony animal cruelty.

Brown was sentenced to life in prison for murder and other violent crimes.

Under California law, Brown will not be eligible for parole for 24 years.

