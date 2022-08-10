TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair has announced that it will be giving away tickets for donations as part of its food pantry drive.

There is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away during the one-day food drive event. However, it does require five unexpired, nonperishable items per ticket given.

The items for the food drive can be dropped off at 620 K Street, through Gate 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on August 19, 2022, to receive tickets. These will be valid any day of the 2022 Tulare County Fair that takes place on September 14-18.

Partners for the food pantry outreach are Bethel Church of Tulare, Lighthouse Rescue Mission, Tulare Emergency Aid, and Salvation Army of Tulare and Visalia.

For details on the food pantry or Fair events, contact the Fair at (559) 686-4707