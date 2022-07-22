TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 4-year-old girl.

According to deputies, 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman lives in New Mexico and was visiting a relative in the 600 block of N. Reservation Road in Porterville.

Deputies say she was last seen in this area around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, leaving with her 65-year-old grandmother, Helen Vielma Thomas, in a red or grey sedan.

65-year-old Helen Vielma Thomas (Billie’s grandmother)

Billie is described as a Native American girl, 3 feet tall , 45 pounds, brown eyes, and has long brown hair. Helen is described as a 65-year-old Native American woman with long brown hair, 5-feet 3-inches tall, 242 pounds and has brown eyes.

Officials say Helen may possibly be traveling with Billie to Reno, Nevada or to Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Billie Helena Chatman or Helen Vielma Thomas are encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at (559) 733-6218.