Trusted traveler program enrollment on hold through Aug. 10

Top Stories

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

U.S.Customs Officer screens traveler at Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy: Customs and Border Protection.

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP, is postponing the reopening of the Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers through Aug. 10.

CBP had planned to resume taking applications and conducting interviews later this month, but decided to hold off “to ensure the health and safety of program applicants.”

“The decision was made in consultation with CBP health and safety experts who are closely monitoring the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in several states. CBP’s highest priority is to ensure the health, safety and security of the American people,” according to a statement issued by CBP.

People with appointments for this month and early August are encouraged to reschedule on or after Aug. 10 by logging into their Trusted Traveler Program account.

CBP says each applicant now has 485 days from the date CBP conditionally approved their application to complete the enrollment process. In addition, CBP will extend for up to 18 months the Trusted Traveler Program benefits to members who apply for renewal before their current membership expires.

Registration for Sentri, part of Trusted Traveler Program, is on hold at ports of entry such as Ped West in San Ysidro, California. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

As for CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival program, it will remain operational.

“This program is the best option for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the enrollment process without pre-scheduling an interview at an enrollment center.”

According to information provided by CBP, trusted travel programs allow more than nine million pre-approved, low-risk travelers to bypass traditional inspection lines at ports of entry and airports by receiving expedited processing when entering the United States.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

