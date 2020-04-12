Top family physician in New Jersey warns against using anti-malaria drug to treat COVID-19, saying side effect could be deadly

One of the top physicians in New Jersey is warning against using the anti-malaria drug to treat COVID-19. President Trump has been touting the drug as a possible virus killer, but Dr. Linda Girgis says the side effects could be deadly. Girgis joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss the possible dangers of the drug and also how long the virus could last. Girgis also disagrees with Dr. Fauci’s thought of people should no longer shake hands once the pandemic is over. Girgis believes we will go back to doing “human” activities like hugging and handshaking.
