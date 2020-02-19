Today is the last day to register to vote before California’s primary election

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – California is just two weeks away from the primary election — and Tuesday, Feb. 18 is the last day people can register.

“Today is the legal deadline to register to vote for the March 2020 primary,” Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth said.

It takes only a couple of minutes, and voters can register on paper or even on just their phones at registertovote.ca.gov/

“You just have to affirm that you are over 18, a U.S. citizen, not on parole for commission of a felony, and you can go in and complete the paperwork,” Orth said.

It will also ask for a driver’s license or California ID number, an address, the last four digits of a social security number and a date of birth.

“If you register online by today, the best part is that you will receive the election materials in the mail before election day,” Orth said.

Volunteers with the non-profit “We are not Invisible Fresno” were out registering people who are homeless on Monday and Tuesday.

“We talk to a lot of folks who have never voted before and they’re just as important as any other voter who is going to be voting for the first time,” Emily Cameron, a volunteer with the non-profit, said.

Shelli Ehoff just registered to vote today.

“Something just as simple as voting makes you feel normal, you’re doing something normal,” Ehoff said.

If people miss tonight’s deadline, Orth said there’s another opportunity — it’s called conditional voting.

“You would have to come in in person at either a vote center or my office and we will complete this paperwork for you at that time,” Orth said.

But she said this will put a delay on when the vote is counted. It could even take up to a few days after election night.

“On the weekend, if you still want to register, it would be best to go to one of those 10 vote centers and do that,” Orth said.

Those 10 vote centers will be open starting Saturday at 9 a.m. They’re 10 of 53 where people can cast their ballots. Those 10 are open for 11 days before election day.

But Orth said it’s best to just meet tonight’s deadline.

“We would rather you just process it right now so that we can get you all the material,” Orth said.

