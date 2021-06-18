Tips to keep your pets safe during the Central Valley heatwave

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- As the Central Valley experiences record-breaking triple-digit heat, animal care experts are reminding residents to keep their pets safe to prevent them from having a heat stroke.

The National Weather Service forecasts an excessive heat warning for the Central Valley through Sunday. In Fresno, temperatures are predicted to reach 111 degrees in some areas this week.

Animal advocacy groups urge Californians to never leave pets inside a locked vehicle, even for short periods of time, since the interior of a vehicle parked in the heat can quickly turn deadly.

Here are some additional tips provided by the Valley Animal Center in Fresno.

1. Always provide plenty of cool, clean water for your animal. When away from home, carry a bottle with fresh water.

2. When in doubt, leave your pets at home rather than riding in a hot car.

3. If you must take your pet along for the ride, don’t leave your pet alone in a parked vehicle. Even with the windows open, a parked car can quickly become a furnace. If the temperature outside is 80 degrees, the temperature inside your car can quickly climb to 120 degrees.

4. In extremely hot weather, don’t leave your dog standing on the street, and keep walks to a minimum. Your canine companion is much closer to the hot asphalt and his body can heat up quickly. His paws can also burn on hot asphalt or concrete.

5. Don’t force your animal to exercise in hot, humid weather. Exercise your pet in the cool of the early morning or evening. Never run your dog next to a bike during the heat. In addition to the hot air, the hot pavement increases the risk for heatstroke.