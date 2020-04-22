Thousands of meals provided at ‘The Great Chicken Giveaway’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Foster Farms donated whole chickens to be distributed in a drive-thru event at Chukchansi Park on Tuesday. The Great Chicken Giveaway provided over 600 families with food to provide help during this difficult time.

It truly was a family affair as cars filled with families lined up at the event that’s spearheaded by the CEO of the Fresno Rescue Mission alongside his wife who is the chief administrative officer of Central California Food Bank.

“We have all these incredible volunteers who are willing to come out and serve the community and I think it just points out how strong Fresno is and how truly we are better together.”

Together with more than 100 staff members and volunteers, each car was loaded up with eight whole frozen chickens, fruit, water and other various food items in a drive-thru assembly-line fashion. Dildine says the organized collaboration is no stranger to poverty.

“We were at 200% over capacity before COVID hit. We were serving more meals than ever before it hit and so one of the things that we hope is that people will kind of understand that these are issues that while yes they’re present and we’re in crisis mode, they’re also something that are with us when COVID isn’t all over the TV.”

Thousands of meals were given out today and some families even lined up to receive the food as early as 3:30 a.m.

The Schacher family drove down from the Foothills to bring the meals back to the rest of their family and called the food giveaway a blessing and they’re very thankful that there’s people out doing this for the community.

The non-profits continuously strive to serve the community, but says this event was extra special because proteins aren’t always available as donations.

