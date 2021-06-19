Teenager in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Tulare County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DINUBA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff deputies found a 17-year-old boy shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Dinuba.

Just before 4:00 a.m. the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7700 block of Avenue 430 for a shooting where officials say they found a boy who had been shot multiple times.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Detectives are on scene investigating the incident and the motive is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Greg May or Sgt. Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com