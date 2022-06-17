CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A juvenile was found with a ghost gun outside a Target store in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Friday around 4:30 p.m. officers received a call from a customer at the Target on Willow and Herndon avenues.

The customer claimed that two juveniles were selling candy in front of the store and one of them had a concealed handgun on them according to police.

Officers responded and found the two juveniles at the location according to officials.

Officers said the 15-year-old juvenile that was reported to have the handgun became combative.

After detaining both of the juveniles, officers say they were able to find a 9mm ghost gun in possession of the 15-year-old.

The 15-year-old was arrested and booked for battery on a peace officer, and charges related to the illegally concealed firearm according to police. The 11-year-old was returned to his mother according to officials.