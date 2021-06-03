Teen shot in northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Wednesday night at a northwest Fresno apartment complex.

Police responded to a call for a shooting around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old male in the parking lot of the Park West Apartments on the 2600 block of West Alamos Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Investigators are searching for suspects, if you have any information you are asked to contact Fresno police.

