KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen has been arrested on charges of a minor illegally possessing a concealed firearm, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they first responded to the 12500 block of Idaho Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of active mail theft occurring. The homeowner advised Dispatch they believed a burgundy Chevrolet Silverado had stolen mail from the area.

Officials were able to locate the Silverado near 11th Avenue and 3rd Street, where a traffic stop was initiated.

According to deputies, an adult male was driving the Silverado with a 17-year-old front seat passenger and a 15-year-old back seat passenger.

Deputies say during a search, the 15-year-old male juvenile was found to be concealing a 9mm handgun in his waistband with a prohibited extended magazine inserted into the gun containing 7 rounds of live 9mm ammunition.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on charges related to a minor illegally possessing a loaded firearm in public.