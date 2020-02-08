Surveillance video shows employee attacking hemp shop owner

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — Surveillance video shows an employee attacking the owner of a Hemp shop on Thursday night.

Yosemite Hemp Co. owner Kelly Richardson says an employee that he worked with every day had recently started acting strangely.

“He’s like ok ok, I’m sorry,” store owner Kelly Richardson said. “I’m like its ok Jose, it’s fine. I turn around to lock the back door, two seconds later, my brothers like watch out and I see he has a knife.”

Richardson’s brother Christopher Davis just happened to be there at the time.

“He came out of nowhere,” Davis said. “So, it happened in slow motion but it happened fast.”

Davis said he instinctively did what he could to stop the attack.

Richardson was still emotional one day later, saying his brother saved his life.

“If it was not for my brother, that guy could have killed me,” said Richardson. “Literally, without my brother, I wouldn’t be here.”

Davis broke his hand defending his brother.

“When he showed him my injury, he said you got to go fast we cant drive you there,” Richardson says that’s what he told paramedics. “We got to airlift you because anything can be going on.”

“I was scared,” said Richardson. “I have children that’s when I knew this might be it.”

Richardson was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center and has now been released.

The hemp shop owner says he wants people to know he does not operate a cannabis shop.

“A lot of times people misconstrue this place as a cannabis shop, were far from that,” Richardson said. “We don’t sell cannabis products, don’t have that here, its just a simple CBD shop that me and my partners came up with to help people.”

