Student arrested with gun at Yosemite High School

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A student at Yosemite High School was arrested Monday afternoon for having a gun on campus.

Officials say the student showed the gun to another student. That second student reported it to student leaders who then told on-campus staff.

Deputy Hooper was in the area and found the student suspected of having a weapon. The deputy searched the student and found the firearm.

“The student at no time threatened anyone on campus and there is no ongoing threat. We cannot overstate how grateful we are to the students for informing staff, and to the staff for acting swiftly to ensure the safety of our students,” Yosemite Unified School District said.

The student was removed from campus and taken into custody.

