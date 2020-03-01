There’s a new political war brewing in California! It’s over the gig economy. Fresno county’s state senator Andreas Borgeas is fighting to combat the newly passed AB-5 bill that impacts Californians who want to work on their own time without any schedules or pay regulations. Borgeas says the bill affects 700,000 people in Fresno County and two million state-wide. Borgeas sat down with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about a new bill he’s co-authored to combat AB-5. Borgeas also touched on the water wars and how Governor Newsom’s homeless plan lack clarity and is filled with unattainable promises.
State senator Borgeas introduces new legislation to combat AB-5 and calls Newsom’s homeless plan admirable but not sustainable
by: Alexan Balekian