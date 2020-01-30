South Texas congressman awarded Guatemala’s highest honor

Top Stories

by: Sandra Sanchez

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, receives the Order of the Quetzal. The award was presented by then-Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales Cabrera. (Courtesy Photo)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A South Texas congressman has been awarded Guatemala’s highest honor for his diplomatic work between the two countries.

Earlier this month, former Guatemala President Jimmy Morales presented U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez with the Order of the Quetzal, which recognized Gonzalez for his support of educational and employment opportunities for both countries, increasing economic investments and national security matters, his office said.

“Our country’s relationship with Guatemala and Central America is more than strategic interest. It is based on mutual respect that both our nations have developed throughout the years. Continued cooperation is without a doubt the key to achieve the goals our countries have each set to accomplish,” Gonzalez, a Democrat from McAllen, said in a statement issued Thursday. “I am proud and humbled to receive this distinction.”

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, left, is seen on Jan. 27, 2020, in Guatemala with Alvaro Arzú Escobar, president of the Guatemalan Congress. (Courtesy Photo)

In receiving the award in Guatemala on Jan. 6, Gonzalez was praised for being a good ambassador between the two nations and strongly advocating for better relations between the countries. He has facilitated bipartisan U.S. congressional delegations to Guatemala to increase American leaders’ understanding of the need to support Guatemala. He also has worked to increase economic investments with the Central American nation, his office told Border Report.

The Order of the Quetzal acknowledges foreign officials and organizations that have contributed to Guatemala. The award has been presented to artists, academics, politicians, and groups like the National Geographic Society.

Morales’ presidential term ended Jan. 14, 2020, when Alejandro Giammattei assumed office.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.