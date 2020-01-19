If a new state amendment to end homelessness hits the 2020 ballot, would voter pass it? The big question that remains, what does that new state amendment entail? Fresno city council member, congressional candidate and member of the governor’s homeless task force, Esmeralda Soria joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to answer that all important question. Soria says no concrete plans are on the table but the task force is expected to come up with one in the next 100 days. Many wonder, how much it will cost the taxpayer and if it would be realistic since many of the homeless are known to deny the help of prevention.
Soria: No concrete plans on table to adopt state amendment to end homelessness, but Governor is pushing for one. Will voters agree?
