‘SoCal’ home prices continue to skyrocket; median price in San Diego hits $640,000

Top Stories

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

This home sold in Chula Vista, CA in August for $668,000 after being on the market for only six days. (Courtesy: Real Estate Agent Chuck Anctil)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The median price for a home in the city of San Diego is now $640,000 according to the California Association of Realtors. Real estate experts say low interest rates are fueling the escalation of property values.

Right now, most fixed 30-year loans carry an interest rate around 3 percent.

Just in the last year, home prices in San Diego have gone up by almost 13 percent. In San Diego County, the median price is $732,560.

The rise in home prices is not isolated to San Diego. All six Southern California counties saw increases, up 12.4 percent from August 2019.

The biggest hike was seen in Riverside County, with an increase 15.8 percent to a median of $486,500.

According to the California Association of Realtors, Los Angeles County was up 7.9 percent; Orange County, 14.8 percent; San Bernardino County, 11.1; San Diego County, 12.7; And Ventura County up 12 percent.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.