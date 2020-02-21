SMM Digital Extra: Is Bernie Sanders the true Democratic front runner in California and for the nomination?

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fresh off the stage in the hardest hitting and most watched democratic presidential debate, a new poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders is leading California by a sizable margin. A USC-Price poll shows Sanders is garnering 30% of the vote while Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are tracking around 20%. The former mayor of New York, Mike Bloomberg and mayor Pete Buttigieg are at 10%. In this week’s Sunday Morning Matters digital extra with Alexan Balekian, the panel isn’t sold that Sanders is the true front runner.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.