Fresh off the stage in the hardest hitting and most watched democratic presidential debate, a new poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders is leading California by a sizable margin. A USC-Price poll shows Sanders is garnering 30% of the vote while Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are tracking around 20%. The former mayor of New York, Mike Bloomberg and mayor Pete Buttigieg are at 10%. In this week’s Sunday Morning Matters digital extra with Alexan Balekian, the panel isn’t sold that Sanders is the true front runner.
SMM Digital Extra: Is Bernie Sanders the true Democratic front runner in California and for the nomination?
by: Alexan Balekian