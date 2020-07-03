Sky-writing planes creating ‘art’ along US-Mexico border from California to Texas

In Plain Sight is planning on sky-writing signs like this one over detention centers, border crossings and federal buildings all along the border and in other parts of the country during the 4th of July Holiday. (Courtesy:In Plain Sight)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — In Plain Sight, a coalition of 80 artists is spending the 4th of July weekend creating artwork dedicated to the abolition of immigration detention in the United States.

According to its website, the group uses art to expose abuses in American detention centers.

Beginning Friday, July 3, they will launch sky-typing plane fleets to spell out artist-generated messages over 80 detention facilities, immigration courts, border crossings, sites of former internment camps, and other historically significant landmarks like Ellis Island.

“A lot of the messages you’ll see have to do with abolishing detention center sites,” said Yunuen, one of the artists participating in the project.

Organizers say they have hired every sky-typing fleet in the country to participate over the 4th of July weekend.

“This is going to be also a message of hope for many people who are incarcerated, there’s also children at these detention centers who are not going to be released continuing to be separated from their families,” said Yunuen.

The planes will fly mostly in Southern California and Texas:

San Diego Locations

San Diego Field Office Yunuen Rhi San Diego Immigration Court Nicole Solis-Sison US/Mexico Beach Border rafa esparza U.S. Customs and Border Protection – San Ysidro Port of Entry Julieta Venegas Cross Border Xpress CBX Marcos Erre Ramirez Otay Mesa Detention Center Berto Lule, ACLU SO CAL (Guadalupe Rosalis) Otay Mesa Immigration Court #MeTooBehindBars

Texas Locations

LOCATION ARTIST Central Texas Detention Facility Cruz Ortiz South Texas ICE Processing Center – San Antonio Field Office Zackary Drucker, Familia TQLM South Texas Family Residential Center Mary Kelly La Salle County Regional Detention Center – San Antonio Field Office Paulo Riveros Laredo Detention Center S.J. Norman U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Laredo Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry Devon Tsuno Gateway To The Americas International Bridge Ravon Chicon US Customs and Border Protection / International Bridge Sky Hopkina Rio Grande Detention Center – San Antonio Field Office Gala Porras-Kim Webb County Detention Center Armando Ibañez US Customs and Border Protection – Roma Port of Entry Kent Monkman US Customs and Border Protection – Rio Grande Port of Entry Tayhana US Border Patrol Central Processing Center / Ursula Detention Center Javier Zamora Donna Rio Bravo International Bridge Central American Research Policy Institute Border Patrol Station, Wesalaco Titus Kaphar East Hidalgo Detention Center Brian Herrera Willacy County Correction Center Sam Van Aken Coastal Bend Detention Center Maria Gaspar U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Corpus Christi Border Patrol Station Marty Two Bulls Nueces County Jail Susan Stilton

Artists say the messages should be visible for up to seven minutes depending on the weather conditions.

