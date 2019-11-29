Shoppers flock to stores on Thanksgiving to score early deals

CLOVIS, California. (KSEE) – Millions of Americans got a head start on Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving with many retail stores opening their doors on the holiday.

Target, Best Buy, Walmart and Macy’s are just some of the stores that opened on Thanksgiving and offered various doorbuster deals.

A line formed outside Best Buy Thursday afternoon. The man claiming the first spot was Dave Gilliland. He drives 2.5 hours from Los Osos to Clovis every year for Black Friday shopping. He camped outside Best Buy Wednesday night and was the first in the door when the store opened at 5 p.m.

“I expect to see the lines fewer and fewer each year with online shopping and in-store pick ups,” said one shopper in line.

Experts predict this year’s Black Friday spending will top previous years when factoring in online shopping.