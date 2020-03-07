Shooting investigation underway in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A shooting investigation is underway in Merced.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at Childs Avenue and Highway 99. It is about a block away from Golden Valley High School.

It started as a domestic violence incident at an elementary school nearby.

A 39-year-old Hispanic suspect left and got into a completely unrelated road rage incident.

The suspect pulled a handgun on a male shot in another vehicle.

Authorities say the victim was shot was several times and was taken to Modesto hospital in serious condition.

Officials say the victim was shot in the torso and lower body.

Police say the suspect took off northbound Highway 99, he was taken into custody south of Modesto.

Officers will be out for several more hours as they process the scene and are asking the public to avoid the area.

