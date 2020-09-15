Sequoia National Park implementing full park closure in response to Castle Fire

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS (KSEE/KGPE) — Park officials announced Monday that Sequoia National Park is implementing a full park closure in response to the Castle Fire.

In Tulare County, the SQF Complex Fire has prompted new mandatory evacuations and warnings as the fire continues to burn. So far the flames have torched more than 91,000 acres and are currently 12% contained.

RELATED: SQF Complex Fire prompts new mandatory evacuations and warnings as the fire continues to burn

“With Three Rivers and the park headquarters under an evacuation notice, staff is focused on preparing to evacuate.” Acting Superintendent Lee Taylor “To ensure any pending evacuation goes as smoothly as possible we are closing the park to visitors.”

Park officials say that the Kings Canyon National Park remains open at this time.

Visitors will not be able to access Sequoia National Park from Highway 198 or Highway 180 out of Fresno.

RELATED: SQF Complex Fire increases overnight prompting new evacuation orders, warnings in Tulare County

The Giant Forest and sequoia trees will be inaccessible to visitors.

All park campgrounds will be closed with reservations canceled and refunded. Mineral King Road remains closed at this time, according to park officials.

For more information on the SQF Complex, please visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048

For information on air quality, please visit fire.airnow.gov

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.