Semi-trailer hit by freight train in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) A train hit a big rig early Wednesday morning in Fresno County causing 40,000 pounds of sports drink to spill on the road.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near Golden State and Willow avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says the truck hauling Powerade got its landing gear stuck on the railroad tracks as it was going over the crossing. The conductor saw what happened and applied the emergency brake. The CHP says it took the train about a half of a mile to come to a complete stop.

The driver was able to get out of the truck before the train hit the trailer. The train conductor was not hurt. Union Pacific is inspecting the tracks this morning to determine if they can reopen.

