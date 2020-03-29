Save Mart, FoodMaxx install plexiglass windows at registers

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Save Mart Companies, the company that owns Save Mart, Food Maxx and Lucky, announced Saturday they will be installing plexiglass shields at grocery stores throughout California and northern Nevada.

The company said it will add an extra layer of protection between employees and customers. In addition to shields, the company said stores have increased surface cleaning, especially at registers and shopping carts.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe shopping experience for our customers and employees,” expressed Hal Levitt, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations.