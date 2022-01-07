Fresno Save Mart employee in critical condition after an assault, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police officers are investigating an assault at a central Fresno Save Mart that left a store employee in critical condition.

Police said around 4:50 p.m. at a Save Mart on West and Ashlan avenues a store employee confronted two people who were suspected of stealing a basket of items.

During that time, a fight broke out and the store employee was pinned to the ground which resulted in them hitting their head and causing injury, police said.

The store employee was taken to a local hospital where police said they are in critical but stable condition

Police said the suspects were a male and a female. Both suspects are still outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-6100