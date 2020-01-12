Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld is waging a second amendment battle against Mayor Lee Brand. Brand is issuing a firearm ban for CCW holders at City Hall. The council will vote on it on January 16. Bredefeld says the ban infringes upon the second amendment right for CCW holders. He also says City Hall is not secure enough to administer the ban.
Safety first or Infringing on your 2nd Amendment right? Councilman Bredefeld wages battle against Mayor Brand’s firearm ban at City Hall
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: