Voters in Selma will see something on the ballot this election cycle that they have never seen before, a section to bubble in their choice for mayor. City council members Louis Franco and Scott Robertson are the two names on the ballot. Their bitter discourse on the dais is no secret in Selma and both candidates have seen their signs either ripped down or stolen. Before this election, city council members would rotate the mayoral position. Currently, Franco is in the mayor’s seat. On KSEE24, Your Local Election Headquarters, candidate Scott Robertson joined Alexan Balekian to talk about the contentious race. Franco was asked to join the conversation but he declined.
Robertson vs Franco – Sign stealing and bitter discourse on dais fuels mayor’s race in Selma as residents will vote-in a candidate for the first time
by: Alexan Balekian