Robertson vs Franco – Sign stealing and bitter discourse on dais fuels mayor’s race in Selma as residents will vote-in a candidate for the first time

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) -- With only seven days until the election, already more people have voted by mail this year than those that voted by mail in 2016.

There have been approximately 166,000 votes cast by mail, in-person, Fresno County drop boxes. Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth said that is 6,000 more than the total mail-in ballots cast in the 2016 General Election.