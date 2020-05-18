Report: Juarez’s chief of police tests positive for coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Juarez’s chief of police has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an internal memo obtained by El Diario de Juarez.

Police Chief Raul Avila Ibarra has been sent home to self-isolate for seven days, according to the memo, which was distributed to department personnel, the newspaper reports.

He became the third public official to test positive for the coronavirus.

On May 7, the Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in a video that was posted on social media.

Cabada caught the virus from an unidentified adviser who tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said he has not shown any symptoms and will stay in quarantine.

He has been conducting government business from his home.

The city’s migrant and human rights Director Rogelio Pinar recent ly tested positive for the coronavirus.

