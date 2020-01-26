Racially insensitive? Roosevelt student feels English teacher’s assignment is racist, adding to firestorm of controversy for FUSD

A Roosevelt High School student is calling an English assignment she received in class racially insensitive. The student was so upset she actually called her mom between classes. Her mother, Tahirah Lockett was floored when she saw what her daughter was talking about. The assignment in question, a worksheet, and grid labeled as a translation of African-American dialect to traditional English.

The worksheet contains an example of a grammatically incorrect sentence.

This is a copy of that sentence:



“If she ain’t got manners enough to stop and let folks know how she been makin’ out, let her g’wan!”



The student was told to translate that into a more familiar modern translation. Lockett says this an inaccurate characterization of the African-American culture as a whole.

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson released this statement:

“Our staff received a complaint of cultural insensitivity regarding a worksheet being utilized in one of our high school classrooms. This worksheet on dialect is not part of the district’s adopted curriculum and we deeply apologize to our students, parents and community members that have been negatively impacted by this situation. Our team immediately started an investigation and the investigation is ongoing.”