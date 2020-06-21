Racial slurs and death threats during Fresno city council zoom meetings – what’s being done about it and will the FBI get involved?

Fresno city council zoom meetings have become ground zero for racial slurs and death threats over the past few weeks. What’s being done about it? The founder and president of Black Wellness and Prosperity Center, Shantay Davies-Balch offers a little insight on why the FBI may get involved in the investigation. She also shares her thoughts on the systemic racism we see not only in the police department but many of our institutions across the country.
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: