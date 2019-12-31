Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer cements his campaign’s roots in Fresno

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

California billionaire and the founder of NextGen America Tom Steyer is building up his presidential campaign and he’s doing it in Fresno. The 2020 democratic presidential candidate spent Monday afternoon at the training facility for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. That night Steyer and his wife, along with his staffers held a grand opening at his new campaign office off Bullard and Bresno street. It’s he first campaign office to open in the state outside of his headquarters in the Bay Area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com