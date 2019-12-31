California billionaire and the founder of NextGen America Tom Steyer is building up his presidential campaign and he’s doing it in Fresno. The 2020 democratic presidential candidate spent Monday afternoon at the training facility for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. That night Steyer and his wife, along with his staffers held a grand opening at his new campaign office off Bullard and Bresno street. It’s he first campaign office to open in the state outside of his headquarters in the Bay Area.
Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer cements his campaign’s roots in Fresno
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: