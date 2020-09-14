President Donald Trump awards Air National Guardsmen with the Distinguished Flying Cross

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Monday President Donald Trump awarded Air National Guard crews who evacuated more than 140 people from Edison Lake in the Sierra National Forest.

President Trump awarded the crew with the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Seven Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies, three Fresno Police officers, and 142 campers and hikers were forced to shelter in place after smoke conditions made evacuation from Florence Lake, Mono Hot Springs, and Edison Lake impossible, officials say.

They gathered at Edison Lake to await help, which came in the form of a Blackhawk helicopter and a Chinook helicopter.

Eight trips were taken to transport the group to Fresno Yosemite International Airport deputies say.

