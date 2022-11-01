FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car crash between two SUVs on Tuesday night just before 9:00 P.M. sends two people to the hospital, according to police.

According to police, the accident happened on Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the two vehicles did not do a complete stop before entering the intersection where there was a power outage.

The two vehicles continued through the intersection colliding with one another and one of the vehicles ended up in a front yard of a residence. The people in that car were then transported to the hospital. Passengers in the other vehicle reported no injuries.

Officials are saying the blackout caused the accident to happen, PG&E have been busy with power outages throughout the city today. It is unknown if the outages are related to the weather at this time.

Police are investigating the collision further.