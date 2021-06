FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says that a child has possibly drowned at Island Waterpark on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were working a medical aid call at the waterpark on Barstow Avenue, and that the victim of the possible drowning has been taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Authorities have not released any other details at this time and do not know the age or gender of the child.