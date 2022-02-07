Police suspect fiery motorcycle crash in Fresno could have been a road rage incident

Fresno Calif. (KSEE) – A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash in Fresno. The accident happened on Blackstone and Griffith avenues and officials are now looking into whether this was a road rage incident.

According to officials, a car was driving down Blackstone and pulled a gun on the motorcyclist at some point causing both to crash.

The owner of Wheelmaxx Auto Shop said he was inside with several customers when he heard a loud boom on Blackstone Avenue.

“Suddenly I hear a huge sound accident…I look to the left side, I find the motorcycle here” the store owner Mohammad Almghrabi said.

Almghrabi said he walked out to see the motorcycle on fire and rushed over to help.

“They stop the car here and they start running out of the car to see what’s going on with that…they closed the whole area, we couldn’t have any customers leave or go inside of the shop too,” Almghrabi said.

Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. Monday morning and that a black car was chasing the motorcycle. Witnesses say the car pulled out a gun, moments before the crash.

“The fire was quickly put out. the vehicle doesn’t appear to be caught on fire but it did become disabled soon after the collision” Fresno Police Officer Felipe Uribe said.

Emergency crews rushed the motorcyclist to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. Investigators are still working to figure out if the crash was intentional or if the drivers knew each other.