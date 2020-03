FRESNO, California – (KSEE/KGPE) Cedar Avenue near Belmont in southeast Fresno is closed as police investigate a crash.

Three cars were involved in the early morning collision. Details are scarce at this time. We don’t know the conditions of the driver or the cause of the crash.

Cedar is closed from Belmont to White. A detour is in place.

