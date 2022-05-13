UPDATE: This story has been updated after the suspect’s arrest was reported by police.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police say they have arrested the suspect of a hit and run collision that dragged a woman for approximately eight miles Friday morning in Northwest Fresno and found the suspected vehicle.

Police say they have identified the suspected driver as 38-year-old Shawn Ginder of Fresno.

Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers got a call at the La Quinta Inn on Cornelia Avenue reporting a dead woman in the parking lot of the hotel. When officers arrived they found “partial remains” of a woman.

During their investigation, police say they determined Ginder stopped at a La Quinta Hotel and attempted to get a room after the incident.

Detectives found the suspect vehicle, a grey pickup at an apartment building. where Ginder is believed to live.

Ginder was not at the apartment at the time.

Police have reported that Ginder was arrested in Madera County after his vehicle was discovered.