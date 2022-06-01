MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating an altercation that potentially involved a gun overnight at a Madera elementary school, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police officials said officers responded to an incident at Virginia Lee Rose Elementary.

On Wednesday morning, officers said school staff found several items on campus that they say suggested some type of fight had occurred during the night.

Police say during their investigation, they determined that some sort of altercation happened around 2:30 a.m. and a gun was fired. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Police officials say they do not believe the incident had any connection to the school.

Investigators are still trying to identify who was involved, and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Short at 675-4239.